Firefighters put out Fire at Bromenn Hospital

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters put out a fire on a burning air handler in Advocate Bromenn Medical Center Tuesday.

Normal Firefighters responded to the hospital after several reports of smoke coming from the east side of the building. The smoke was coming from a vent leading towards the air handler unit in the east most wing of the main hospital building.

The affected area of the hospital was evacuated, and minimal water was used to extinguish the fire.

The Normal fire department said they had no damage estimate available at this time. Investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire.

