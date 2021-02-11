Firefighters remind residents to clear snow from hydrants

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Snowy weather is causing a setback for first responders when responding to calls.

Bloomington firefighters reminding the public to clear snow from fire hydrants near or around your home.

Enough snow can hide their access to the hydrants taking up more time when responding to a house fire.

Eric Davison the public education officer for the Bloomington Fire Department said while it only takes a “few seconds” to clear the snow with shovels themselves; every second count in an emergency situation.

“You never know when a call is going come in, so having those precious seconds that could be wasted for us trying to clear out a hydrant; we have had to that, we bring shovels with us, but ideally if they’re already clear for us, it helps us find them, connect to them and helps us help you out,” Davison said.

Davison said when clearing the snow from hydrants, be sure to keep about three feet around for firefighters to hook up hoses.