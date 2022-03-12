PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire near Beverly Court and Knoxville at approximately 2:14 a.m. Saturday.

According to a Peoria Fire press release, upon arrival at the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming out of an automobile repair shop.

The structure’s door was boarded up, and fire crews forced entry and found heavy fire conditions. Firefighters brought the fire under control within nine minutes.

A Fire Investigator was called to the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be arson. No civilians or firefighters were reported as injured at this time.

According to the press release, fire crews had responded to a small fire that was set outside this building four hours earlier. That fire was also determined to be set intentionally.