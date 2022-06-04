PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire in a hotel near 501 Main Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday.

According to a Peoria Fire press release, fire crews located smoke in the hotel’s laundry room area and found that the fire was extinguished by an employee with a fire extinguisher and the building’s automatic sprinkler system.

Fire crews turned off the building’s sprinkler system and helped ventilate the basement. Medical support was also provided to a hotel employee for smoke inhalation. The employee was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No other injuries have been reported.

A Peoria fire inspector determined the cause of the fire to be unintentional.

The hotel was turned over back to managing staff and is expected to resume normal operations.