EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters responded to a detached garage fire near Crestlawn and Catalina Dr. in East Peoria Thursday.

According to East Peoria Assistant Fire Chief Kim Riggenbach, the call for the fire came in around 7:25 p.m. Firefighters had the fire extinguished within minutes of arrival.

There are no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.