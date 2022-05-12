PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Firefighters responded to a house fire near Kickapoo Terrace and Sterling Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada, firefighters saw heavy smoke on the second floor and in the attic area of the home when they arrived on the scene.

The resident of the home was alerted about the fire by a neighbor and was outside the home when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Fire crews used several handlines in the home to put out the fire. Fire crews also cut a hole into the side of the home to help fully extinguish the fire. Crews were on the scene for over an hour to mitigate the situation.

A fire investigator determined that the cause of the fire was electrical in nature. The home suffered about $35,000 worth of moderate smoke, fire, and water damage.

No injuries have been reported.