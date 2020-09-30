Firefighters respond to house fire on Jefferson Street

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.) — A house that caught on fire Wednesday morning has been deemed a total loss by a Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief on the scene.

Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said the fire started in the kitchen and spread up to the back stairwell of the home to the attic, giving firefighters a tough time accessing the building to put out the fire.

Kuhlman said no one was home at the time of the fire. Investigators are on the scene.

Wednesday morning, firefighters responded to a house fire at 817 NE Jefferson St. in Peoria.

Smoke was coming off of the side and out of the roof of the building. Firefighters and AMT crews arrived on the scene. There were no visible flames as WMBD arrived at the scene.

The road at NE Jefferson St. was blocked from Wayne St. to Evans St.





Credit: Peoria Fire Department Chief Tony Ardis

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected