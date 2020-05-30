Firefighters save Galesburg woman and her dog trapped in burning apartment complex

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Fire Department are investigating an apartment fire that occurred Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to 362 N. Broad Street for reports that a person was trapped in a burning building on the second floor. Upon arrival, fire crews report a police officer attempted to make entry but couldn’t because of heavy smoking coming from the building.

According to crews on scene, a two-story, five-unit apartment complex had heavy smoke coming from every window. They also stated there were heavy flames on the north side of the building. Crews eventually got into the building and saved a 23-year-old female and her dog.

The woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The complex did sustain heavy damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

