Firefighters tackle Haymeadow Apartments fire Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters managed to extinguish a fire at Haymeadow Apartments just off of N. Orange Prairie Road Wednesday.

A battalion chief on the scene said fire crews currently have the fire under control.

The fire managed to damage the balcony on the third floor and the attic. The siding on the building was also melted.

Firefighters are still looking to see how many apartments were affected.

Everybody got out safe and there are no reported injuries.

At this time, they believe the fire started from discarded smoking materials on the third-floor balcony.

WMBD has sent a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.