Firefighters tackle Peoria attic fire Monday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in the attic of a residential building Monday morning.

At approximately 11:21 a.m., Peoria Firefighters and Paramedics raced to the building fire located at 521 E. McClure Ave. Firefighters arrived to find the fire had been extinguished by an occupant before they arrived.

They also found smoke inside, which had damaged the third level of the building along with everything inside.

Prior to the fire crews’ arrival, two juveniles had exited the building. Both were treated and taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. They are expected to be released.

A Peoria Fire Investigator said the cause of the fire is unintentional, though there are no details on how the unintentional fire started.

The estimated amount of damage is $5,000.

There are no other injuries to report. Those with more questions are encouraged to contact Battalion Chief Scott Strum at (309)-494-8714.