Firefighters tackle Peoria house fire Tuesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters battled a house fire near W. Russell St. and N. Frink St. Tuesday morning, March 23.

Crews arrived at the scene and were able to control the fire at approximately 9 a.m.

Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said he thinks the fire, located at 909 W. Russell St., started in a trash can next to the house. From there, he said the fire was able to travel up the side of the building and onto the attic and roof.

Firefighters set up an attack hose line inside the house. Meanwhile, other fire crews cut holes in the ceiling to enter the building and fight the fire from within.

One truck crew used a chainsaw to cut through the roof and ventilate the heat and smoke, preventing the fire from spreading and inflicting more damage.

Kuhlman said all three adults and six children were able to exit the building safely.

A fire investigator determined improper disposal of smoking materials in a garbage can caused the house fire.

Damage to the house was estimated at approximately $65,000.