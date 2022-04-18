CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A smoking electrical outlet sent the Canton Fire Department (CFD) to an apartment near the corner of E. Locust Street and N. 5th Avenue Sunday evening.

According to a Facebook post from CFD, firefighters responded shortly after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, the two-story, four-apartment building had light smoke, and all tenants exited the building.

CFD reported its thermal imager showed fire in the wall. Building electricity was shut off, and firefighters opened the wall to knock out the flames.

However, the fire had spread behind aluminum siding, up to the second floor. The siding was removed, and the fire was finally extinguished.

Canton fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be an “electrical failure of the outlet in conjunction with a drop cord that showed physical damage prior to the fire.”

The apartment where the outlet fire started suffered smoke damage and minor water damage. The other three apartments had little to no damage. All tenants could return except the ones in the apartment of origin.

No injuries were reported.