PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In just 15 minutes, Peoria firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a local residence Wednesday morning.

The fire started at a residence in the 700 block of W. Columbia Terrace.

No one was inside the house during the fire, so there have been no reported injuries.

Drop off at Franklin Primary School will not be delayed, but parents and guardians will need to drop off their students at N. Bestor Street.