PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department and the Peoria Afro American Firefighters Association are thanking donors Thursday morning for helping with the Fill the Fire Truck campaign.

The campaign provides school supplies to children who wouldn’t be able to afford them otherwise.

Campaign organizers said that it feels good to be able to make an impact in the community.

“The movement just kept growing, we kept getting more participation from partners around Peoria, and we were able to make a significant impact and to be able to do that and even double our efforts this year is, there’s no measure that can calculate how great that actually feels,” Peoria Firefighter & Secretary of the Afro Firefighters Association Scott Howard said.

Their goal was to have 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to give out, but ended up filling 800 backpacks. Howard said they raised around $20,000, and that they’ll be able to fill 4 firetrucks with supplies.

There will be a Fill-the-Fire Truck Back-to-School bash which will happen on July 27 in Trewyn Park.