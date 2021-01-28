Firefighters tweak procedures to fight fires when faced with frigid temps

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Putting out a fire is a hard job to begin with, but even more so when the temperatures drop.

This was the exact situation local firefighters faced as they raced to a house fire in Peoria Thursday.

All occupants got out safely, but Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Nate Rice said firefighting in frigid weather comes with its own set of challenges.

Rice said special precautions are taken to make sure fire engine parts don’t freeze.

“So what we have to do is make sure our valves are open…Make sure our hose lines are left open and flowing just a trickle of water to make sure we don’t have lines freeze up,” he said.

He also makes sure to rotate his crews more frequently during cold days.

“Anytime you’re using water in this type of weather, you’ve got to be careful of the icy conditions on the ground,” said Rice.