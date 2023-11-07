NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Firehouse Subs in Normal awarded the Normal Police Department 21 new automated external defibrillators.

The 21 new defibrillators will serve as replacements for the ones the department currently has. This is all a part of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The foundation started in 2005 to provide lifesaving equipment, prevention education, and scholarships for first responders and public safety organizations.

Normal Chief of Police Steve Petrilli said his officers often respond to calls where they have to perform life-saving measures.

“We were coming close to that end of life on those units and this program allowed us to essentially replace those units with state-of-the-art units so our folks are able to render aid any time needed in the situation an AED would be applicable,” said Petrilli.

They awarded a total of $2,500,000 in Illinois and $330,000 of that goes to the Peoria -Bloomington area.