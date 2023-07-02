MAPLETON Ill. (WMBD) — With Independence Day just a few days away, local fireworks shops are seeing an increase in sales.

B&E Fireworks is a local family-owned fireworks tent with locations in Mapleton, Peru and Davenport. They’ve been selling fireworks to avid celebrators of the Fourth of July for 13 years.

Owner Beth Fischer offered some tips for setting off fireworks safely this holiday.

“We have never prayed for rain as much as we did this year. Luckily a lot of our customers have been really cautious about it. As long as they’re taking the safety precautions they should be using, like staying 200 feet from a roadway and 200 feet from buildings, making sure if you are lighting them off you have a water source next to you. I think as long as everyone is following those safety precautions everything will be fine,” said Fischer.

She said the sparkler has been the number one best selling firework for them for the last 13 years.