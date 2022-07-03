PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)– Glen Oak Park held its annual 3rd of July celebrations on Sunday.

Many families showed up early in the afternoon to play at the park, go to the zoo, and have picnics.

An estimated 3,000 people sat out on the lawn to grab some snacks and listen to Peoria Municipal Band perform before the fireworks started.

Executive Director of Peoria Park District Emily Cahill said many families were happy to go out and get back to normal due to previous celebrations being canceled from the COVID pandemic.

“We have so many people express their gratitude. They’re glad to be here, they’re glad to get back to their old traditions. We’ve had plenty of people staking out their spots since early this morning and we’re really happy to get back to normal,” said Cahill.

Some families traveled far and wide just so they can be together for this year’s Independence Day.

“I’m from Cincinnati, we got Texans here, Arkansas, Atlanta. So we’re from all over but we’re just happy to be here,” said Geraldine Grimes.

