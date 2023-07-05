PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a garage fire near Andover Court and Frostwood Parkway before midnight Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Fire news release, when firefighters arrived on the scene, a front portion of a garage near the overhead door was on fire. The flames were extending to the ceiling and roof.

Neighbors were also working to extinguish the fire prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Firefighters contained the fire and extinguished the fire before it spread to the rest of the house.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

Investigators determined that fireworks caused the fire, which caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damages.

No injuries were reported.