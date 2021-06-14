Fireworks may be possible on Peoria’s riverfront this 4th of July

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Fireworks may light up the sky along the Peoria riverfront after all this Independence Day.

The annual Boy’s and Girl’s Club fundraiser along water street in Peoria usually ends with attendees watching the “Red, White and Boom” fireworks show.

The normal show will not take place for the second year in a row, but the fundraiser is back with the goal to also include a fireworks show. The owner of Kelleher’s said they’ve met with city officials so now, it’s a waiting game for the final green light.

“We still got one or two permits to get so we’re working on that real hard today and tomorrow. The city is working really well with us, the fire department is working really well with us,” said Owner of Kelleher’s, Pat Sullivan.

It would be the first time in 20 years the event will feature its own fireworks display.

“This will be very neat. Up front and up close,” said Sullivan.

Another board member said he believes this added feature could help recoup funding lost by the pandemic.

“I feel like we are privileged to have this opportunity because we went without it last year,” said Boy’s and Girl’s Club Board Member, Steve Gomer.

Organizers said the show would be similar to fireworks at a Peoria chiefs game.

“If anyone’s seen that they know its a good show and we’ve embellished it a little bit, he’s going to go on a little longer,” said Sullivan.

Event organizers contacted Central Illinois Fireworks to put on the show.

“The reason they are so wonderful is because you are up close and personal at the ballpark. Here at our 4th of July event in Kelleher’s it’s going to be the same situation but instead of 20 minutes it’s going to be 25,” said Gomer.

For more information, you can visit the Boy’s and Girl’s Clubs website.