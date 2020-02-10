First African-American astronaut, Bradley Alum to be honored in space

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first African-American astronaut and 1956 Bradley graduate Robert Lawrence Jr. is getting a spacecraft named after him.

The space company Northrop Grumman is naming its 13th space station cargo capsule after Lawrence. The S.S. Robert H. Lawrence was scheduled to launch to the international space station on Sunday but has been postponed.

Many of the students in attendance look to Lawrence for inspiration. Especially Junior chemistry major Adelayo Oyewo, who received the Robert Lawrence scholarship.

“I kind of think of him as a role model, just seeing the things that he did leading up to this point is kind of inspiring and makes me want to push forward into my own goals. Knowing that Bradley will be my alma-mater and that people will remember that and they will celebrate my accomplishments is really inspiring,” said Oyewo.

“I think especially with the education here at Bradley, I’m from out of state so coming here was a scary experience, as going to any college is. I think that seeing someone like him go out and kick butt in the world is really inspirational, especially for a women in science,” said Junior chemistry major, Kayla Lippincott.

Lawrence joined the Air Force after graduating from Bradley and eventually was named 2nd Lieutenant. He then went to Germany to train pilots, having to learn German as an adult. Following the Air Force Lawrence went back to school for his Doctoral Degree in Physical Chemistry.

The cargo is expected to be carrying five science experiments and an electron microscope. The new launch date has not been confirmed yet.

This story will be updated in the future.