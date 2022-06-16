PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County’s Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity held its first annual meeting on Thursday night at the Peoria Civic Center.

Eight committees with a total of 150 committee members were tasked with examining the condition of Peoria County and the city with respect to inequity and institutional and structural racism. Their goal is to determine strategies for advancing racial justice and equity.

The commission was created following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

The committees included:

Child and youth development

Economic development and jobs

Environment and climate

Health and human resources

Housing

Information and technology

Justice system

Transportation and mobility

Below is the full PowerPoint presentation that was given by each committee at the meeting.