PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County’s Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity held its first annual meeting on Thursday night at the Peoria Civic Center.
Eight committees with a total of 150 committee members were tasked with examining the condition of Peoria County and the city with respect to inequity and institutional and structural racism. Their goal is to determine strategies for advancing racial justice and equity.
The commission was created following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
The committees included:
- Child and youth development
- Economic development and jobs
- Environment and climate
- Health and human resources
- Housing
- Information and technology
- Justice system
- Transportation and mobility
Below is the full PowerPoint presentation that was given by each committee at the meeting.