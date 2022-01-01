OSF St. Francis Medical Center’s first baby of 2022 arrives at midnight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF St. Francis Medical Center’s first baby of the new year arrived a just 45 seconds after the ball drop.

Reid Alan Smith was born at 12:00 A.M. to Ariel and Scott Smith of Henry, Illinois.

The Smiths said baby Reid was originally due on Christmas. Mrs. Smith was to be induced on Dec. 30 but said they couldn’t get a bed until the 31st because of COVID.

“He just kept waiting, he had to make an entrance,” said Mr. Smith.

Mrs. Smith said her water broke just one hour after getting a bed. She did not need to be induced and underwent a C-section to deliver the baby.

She said its surreal to realize her baby is the first baby of the year in Peoria.

“Its an honor, its crazy to think about that. We had the first baby. Its just crazy to think about, you never think that would happen. You’re just wanting your kid here safe and healthy, you don’t’ really think of those things,” she said.

Baby Reid is in the NICU, as he was born with some food and wasn’t very vocal. Mrs. Smith said he should be out by the morning, and they expect to leave the hospital in a few days.