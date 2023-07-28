BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department has said a bird has tested positive for West Nile Virus, the first in the county so far this year.

The dead bird sample was confirmed Friday and was found in the 61761 ZIP code in Normal.

Health department employees have begun distributing informational doorknob hangers about WNV and preventative measures in the neighborhood where the sample was collected.

West Nile is a mosquito-born virus that most commonly occurs mid-summer to early fall. It can cause encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain.

“Birds are common carriers of the virus. Mosquitoes bite birds, become infected, then pass that infection when they bite people or other animals,” said Tom Anderson, who head’s the health department’s Environmental Health Division.

Four out of five people who are exposed to the virus will experience no symptoms according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, about one in five will experience symptoms. People aged 50 and older are at greater risk of severe illness.

Symptoms to watch for include fever, headache, body and joint aches, fatigue, rash, vomiting and diarrhea. Severe cases cause convulsions, coma, vision loss, paralysis and (in rare cases) even death. If you develop symptoms like these, which will often begin about three to seven days after a mosquito bite, seek medical attention immediately.

Last year in the U.S. the CDC reported 1,035 human cases of West Nile and 79 confirmed deaths. Eight of those deaths were in Illinois; none were in McLean County.

To minimize these risks of mosquito-borne illnesses, the health department recommends following the 3 Rs:

Remove areas of standing water around your yard or business where mosquitoes can breed, such as old tires or unused planting pots. This is recommended weekly. It takes only 7-10 days for the Culex mosquito egg to develop into a biting adult.

Repel mosquitoes using insect repellent that includes DEET, lemon eucalyptus oil, or picaridin according to label instructions (consult a physician before using repellents on young children). You can also repel by wearing clothing that covers your skin, especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Report dead birds that show no sign of injury to the MCHD Environmental Health section at (309) 888-5482. If it appears the bird died within the past 24 hours (no decay or insect infestation) the health department may collect it and have it tested for WNV.

For more on mosquito control, visit: https://www.mcleancountyil.gov/1739/Mosquito-Control-Strategies. And to learn how to safely dispose of dead birds, click here.