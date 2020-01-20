First black nominee for Florida governor speaks at MLK Jr. luncheon

PEORIA, Ill. — Community members gathered Monday to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with the City of Peoria’s annual Celebration Luncheon.

Florida’s first African-American nominee for governor Andrew Gillum was chosen to give the keynote address at the luncheon. Following his run for governor, Gillum was honored as one of the Ebony Power 100 and named a 2019 Resident Fellow at the Institute of Politics (IOP) at Harvard Kennedy School. He was the first in his family to graduate from high school and college.

During the luncheon, the city will also celebrate Peoria native and 15-year NBA veteran Shaun Livingston’s achievements with an honorary street sign, “Shaun Livingston Way.” The sign will be installed on a section of North Street, between Armstrong and Richmond Avenue, near Peoria High School.