MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Public Health officials confirmed the first case of Monkey Pox in McLean County, Friday.

According to a McLean County Health Department press release, the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) is collaborating with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to complete contact tracing for the case to identify any close contacts and provide vaccines to those identified as an exposure risk.

“The monkeypox virus does not spread as easily between people as what we have seen with the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Jessica McKnight, Administrator of McLean County Health Department. “But anyone in close contact with a person with MPV can get it regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.”

According to the CDC, person-to-person transmission is possible through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores (clothing, bedding, etc.), or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

Symptoms usually develop within three weeks of exposure, and include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

Anyone with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider, and avoid close contact with others.

While MCHD has reported a confirmed case of MPV in McLean County, vaccine eligibility remains limited at this time.

More information is available on IDPH’s website.