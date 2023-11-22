EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The East Peoria website has officially released the first clue for the Folepi Ornament Hunt.

Clue #1 can be found below:

A year has come and gone,

365 days to be exact.

So many Christmas traditions,

That we now can re-enact. It is Christmas time in the city,

All dressed in holiday style.

The sidewalks are busy with shoppers galore,

Greeting each other with smile after smile.

There is definitely a feeling of Christmas. If you are strolling along and you need cookies to share

Just follow the crumbs and you might find,

A tree, a star, an angel or snowman or two,

Decorated to your liking with just the right design. While strolling and shopping, the street lights you’ll see,

The carols you hear might just be the colly birds

Or a choir of angels bringing joy to your ears. Folepi Ornament Hunt

A 12-year-tradition, the Folepi Ornament Hunt has a 3-inch, round, clear, acrylic, Folepi ornament hidden outside somewhere on public property within East Peoria city limits.

Prizes for finding it include:

A $250 VISA gift card

Five passes to the Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display

One 12-month EastSide Centre membership

Two overnight hotel stays, one each from Embassy Suites and Holiday Inn & Suites

Any Central Illinois resident can join, organizers ask participants to be respectful of the property and not block traffic while on the hunt for the ornament.