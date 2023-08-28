PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first clue for the 2023 Jimmy John’s Marigold Festival Medallion Hunt was released Monday.

According to the Pekin Chamber of Commerce’s website, the medallion hunt takes place at the end of August to give local detectives a chance to decipher clues and locate the medallion hidden somewhere on public property in Pekin.

The first clue is:

I gladly welcome all my Medallion hunting friends Perhaps this will be your year.

Determined effort will be called for,

In a way, I couldn’t be more clear.

It’s designed to be a reward for merit,

But sometimes luck wins out.

An indefatigable energy may be called for They’re the ones who will conquer, no doubt.

Gary Gillis

Cluemeister

According to the Marigold Festival Event Program, the grand prize for finding the medallion this year is $1,500.

This year’s medallion was designed by Pekin Community High School student Olivia Torrey.