First COVID-19 case confirmed in Livingston County, travel-related

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A Livingston County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case in the county.

According to the Livingston County Health Department, the woman is in her 60s and has a history of travel.

The health department says the woman is currently recovering at home and is in isolation.

Livingston County Health Department officials are working closely with OSF Healthcare and the Illinois Department of Public Health to notify any individuals who may have had exposure to the individual.