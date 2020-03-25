First COVID-19 case reported in Tazewell County; 9 total in Tri-County region

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first positive COVID-19 case has been reported in Tazewell County.

A man in his 70s tested positive, the Peoria City/County Health Department said on Wednesday when his test came back. His exposure is reportedly not related to a confirmed case or travel, most likely meaning the man got it through community spread. He is currently hospitalized.

According to the Peoria City/County Health Department, there are still five cases in Peoria County and three in Woodford County; there are now 9 total cases in the Tri-County area that covers the three counties as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Tazewell County Health officials are working with Peoria and Woodford counties, as well as Illinois Department of Public Health for investigating and notifying any individuals who may have had exposure to the man.