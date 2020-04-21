First COVID-19 death in Woodford County reported

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Public health officials are reporting the first death in Woodford County from COVID-19.

Peoria City/County health administrator Monica Hendrickson said a woman in her 70s died from the virus on Monday. She had underlying medical conditions, as well as contact to another person who tested positive.

In total, there are 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County region. There are 44 known cases in Peoria County, 26 in Tazewell County, and 11 in Woodford County.

