Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

First COVID-19 death in Woodford County reported

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Public health officials are reporting the first death in Woodford County from COVID-19.

Peoria City/County health administrator Monica Hendrickson said a woman in her 70s died from the virus on Monday. She had underlying medical conditions, as well as contact to another person who tested positive.

In total, there are 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County region. There are 44 known cases in Peoria County, 26 in Tazewell County, and 11 in Woodford County.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News