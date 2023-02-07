Valentine’s day is just around the corner. whether its love on the brain, or you’ve just had one bad date after another, you won’t want to miss this show! Corn Stock Theatre is gearing up for their production of First Date the Musical!
For more information about the show, or to buy tickets, visit the Corn Stock Theatre website.
Valentine’s day is just around the corner. whether its love on the brain, or you’ve just had one bad date after another, you won’t want to miss this show! Corn Stock Theatre is gearing up for their production of First Date the Musical!