First day in the courtroom for Bloomington man accused of killing three

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man accused of killing three is standing trial in a McLean County courtroom Monday.

Sydney Mays allegedly gunned down his three friends in a Bloomington apartment in June 2018. Monday was day one of Mays’ trial in front of a judge for the gruesome triple murder on Father’s Day weekend three years ago.

The state calling multiple witnesses over the course of nearly four hours. Mays’ defense attorney said the state doesn’t have enough real evidence to find his client guilty.

If found guilty of all three murders Mays could face a life sentence.

Day two will start Tuesday at 9 a.m. WMBD will have a reporter in the courtroom.