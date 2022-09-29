PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old suspect has been identified and arrested for a shooting that killed 46-year-old Christopher Tillman last Tuesday.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert on Sept. 20 where they located Tillman with apparent gunshot wounds near Adams and Green Streets. He was transported to OSF where he later died due to his injuries.

After further investigation, Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division, alongside the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, identified and located the suspect.

The 16-year-old was located in the 1000 block of Main Street on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The suspect fled on foot and discarded a loaded firearm while fleeing. He was eventually taken into custody without further incident, and police recovered the firearm.

The juvenile was arrested for first degree murder, along with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21, resisting arrest, no FOID, and an active Peoria County warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The teen was transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Peoria Police Detective Miller at (309) 494-8397, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.