First-degree murder indictment for Peoria man accused of shaking, killing 2-month-old

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is facing indictments Tuesday in connection to the death of two-month-old Conner Yeo.

According to Peoria County court documents, Zachary Yeo was indicted for first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated domestic battery.

On Nov. 12, Peoria Police, Fire, and AMT responded to the area of North Cypress Drive and West Timberlane Drive for an infant not breathing.

Conner Yeo was resuscitated and treated for several days at OSF, but was unable to recover and was pronounced dead on Nov. 23.

Court documents stated that Zachary grabbed and shook Conner, and caused great bodily harm.

Zachary’s bond is currently set to $500,000 and is expected to appear for his arraignment on Thursday, Dec. 2. at 1:30 p.m.