The Peoria Art Guild partnered with Black Dog Metal Arts to bring the first-ever, historic iron pour run by female-identified artists in Peoria.

Saturday, women from across the country showcased their iron artwork in a bubbling, fiery performance of casting molten metal.

The all-day event was a citywide celebration of women in the arts. The community was to take part in the experience by watching or creating their own cast-iron art by purchasing scratch blocks.