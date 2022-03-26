PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Broke Folke Farm held their first local plant and seed swap at the GroUp Gardening Warehouse in Pekin.

The organization focuses on producing healthy and sustainable products, according to the owner, Amanda Budd.

The event brought out local growers and plant enthusiasts to show off their products.

Budd said there has been an uptick in gardening in Pekin in the last few years, so she wanted local growers to connect.

“It’s really important to provide a venue for a lot of the smaller growers. If you’re not producing thousands of plants to compete with the bigger box chains, there’s nowhere for you to network.”

