PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Chamber of Commerce held their first-ever Winter Market at Countryside Banquet Facility, Saturday, Feb. 19.

The event welcomed the community out for a Girls Just Want to Have Fun themed night of shopping local.

Tracy Molendi, owner of SOS Home and a Chamber member, said more than a dozen Washington stores set up shop at the event.

Molendi said the goal was to create a special event for friends to have a fun night out while supporting local stores.

“We are the heart of the community, providing all kinds of services and products within our communities and we just love getting to spend time with them,” Molendi said.

To learn more about upcoming events, visit the Washington Chamber of Commerce’s website.