First female Eagle Scout in central Illinois named Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new Eagle Scout in central Illinois, and she’s showing young girls that they can do it, too.

Celeste Saul, 18, was recognized as the first female Eagle Scout at Scouts BSA in East Peoria, Sunday night. The previously all-male program opened its doors to girls in February 2019.

Saul said that’s when she joined, and she’s learned valuable life-long skills along the way.

“It’s definitely opened me up more in being able to communicate with other people. I was really quiet and now I feel more confident with talking in front of people or giving presentations,” said Saul.

Going beyond the requirements, Saul also mastered 47 merit skills.

“I got 47 and you’re supposed to get 21 to become an Eagle Scout so I got 26 extra than what you could’ve gotten,” said Saul.

Saul said looking forward, she plans to still be a part of the scouts family by leading the way and encouraging young girls that an Eagle Scout badge isn’t limited to boys only.