ELLSWORTH, Ill. (WMBD) — The first homicide of 2024 in McLean County occurred on Wednesday, January 10th, in the small village of Ellsworth.

According to the McLean County Sheriff, the shooting happened before 8 a.m. at 302 North East Street. Deputies found a man, unidentified at this time, dead.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and the McLean County Coroner’s Office were on scene.

Desiree Robertson was booked at the McLean County Jail on murder charges.

This shooting is still under investigation.