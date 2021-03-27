First hug in four months: A family reunion at a special care facility

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A family reunion, months in the making.

Grandview Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Peoria began allowing scheduled half-hour visits on March 1 and starting last week, the center is allowing fully vaccinated residents and visitors to hug each other.

On March 26, resident Mollie Hosea finally reunited with her daughter Myretta Sydnor and son-in-law Devon Sydnor.

It was the first time they had seen each other in four months.

“We’re just really happy to have come to this point. We were so excited about having our vaccines taken care of, that’s like one step forward for us,” said Myretta.

The Sydnors said the time apart has been especially difficult because Mollie lived with them for a year before moving into the facility.

“Every night when she was living with us I’d tell her I love her, and blah blah, and you don’t have that anymore,” said Devon.

Finally, they are together again, with lots of hugging and crying tears of joy.

“When she came to the door, she saw us and kinda teared up, so it was good, and we hugged and everything,” said Devon.

The Sydnors said this is one step towards a more normal life. They hope to start taking Mollie out for social activities again as soon as possible.

“Once things become normalized, we’ll be over here all the time,” said Devon.

Julie Hess, administrator at Grandview, said the past year has been hard on everybody, and they are grateful to the families for being so understanding about putting the residents’ health first.

Hess said they have not had a single case of COVID-19 since May 2020.