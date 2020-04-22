Lighting company makes hand sanitizer for OSF HealthCare

SEYMOUR, Ill. (WMBD) — Light manufacturer First-Light USA announced it donated thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to OSF HealthCare’s Pandemic Health Worker Program Wednesday.

First-Light USA decided to use its access to an FDA-registered production facility to make hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice President of Marketing & Public Affairs for First-Light USA Todd Jones said First-Light jumped at the opportunity to help.

“Our mission at First-Light is to give light to those who need it most, so we jumped at the opportunity to help our friends at OSF,” Jones said.

Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Innovation and Digital Health at OSF HealthCare John Vozenilek said they appreciate the much-need donation.

“We appreciate First-Light’s foresight and putting innovation into action, helping us provide care to those in our communities dealing with COVID-19 by donating much-needed hand sanitizer for clients of the Pandemic Health Worker Program,” Vozenilek said.

OSF Healthcare developed the Pandemic Health Worker Program through the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services. The Program provides care packages to pandemic healthcare workers. The care packages include hand sanitizer, thermometer, and educational materials depending on what the health workers needs

First-Light USA is a developer and manufacturer of portable lighting solutions for military and law enforcement officers. More information about them can be found on their website.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected