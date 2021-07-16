First meeting for Peoria’s Joint Commission on Racial Justice & Equity held Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s new Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity had its first launch meeting Thursday night.

More than 150 people sit on the committee. The commission’s co-chairs said it took more than a year to get to this point choosing members from more than 200 applicants, and now they said the work can begin.

They said its purpose is to improve equity, close divides, remove barriers, and make Peoria a better city for everyone.

Thursday’s meeting at the Civic Center included an orientation, Q and A’s, and a chance for sub-committees to have break-out discussions and set up future meetings.

The co-chairs said it is one of the largest commissions they have ever seen focusing on Child & youth development, Economic development & jobs, Environment & Climate, Health & Human Services, Housing, Information & Technology, the Justice System, and Transportation & Mobility.

“They’re going to look at the problems, look at the disparities, and eventually work towards solutions and strategies,” said Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali.

“The number of people who want to be involved, the diversity that exists, I think it speaks values about the hope people have for the future of our community,” said Co-Chair Tim Bertschy.

Those still looking to join the commission can apply here.