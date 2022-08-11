PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first mother-son dance at the Avanti’s Dome happened Thursday afternoon.

Mothers and sons were able to dance under disco lights and enjoy a nice meal.

After the dome had two father-daughter dances in the past, employees thought a mother-son dance would be a great way to bring families together.

The kids were given fun glasses and bracelets to make the night more memorable.

Dereka Stout, an employee at the dome, said working with so many people is what makes events like this one so special.

“It’s just always going and it’s fun that so many people are interested in doing things in their own community to have fun. Especially with children involved, it makes it even better,” said Stout.

Mary Etherton, a mother attending the dance with her son, said her favorite thing is “Spending quality time with just him. He’ll be able to get up and dance with just mommy, quality time.”

The dome is hosting a murder mystery dinner Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.