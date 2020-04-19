First-quarter Peoria area home sales up from 2019

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Despite the changes that have occurred due to COVID-19, home sales in the Peoria area higher than they were a year ago.

Over 1100 homes were sold in the Peoria area in the first three months of 2020. That marks a 13% increase compared to this time last year.

“We’re not only seeing an increase in home sales, but we’re seeing an increase in that average, median sale price as well. For the Peoria region, our average sale price is up over 5000 dollars and the average median is up just over 7000 dollars,” said president of the Peoria Area Association of Relators, Kendra Sipes.

The average sale price for a home in the first quarter of 2019 was $127,618 and now in 2020 that number is $132,787. Additionally, the median price for a home in January, February and March of 2019 was $106,000 and this year it is $113,250.

Low-interest rates and high buyer confidence are the main reasons people are looking to buy or sell. Kendra Sipes with the Peoria Area Association of Relators says that is good news for every Peorian.

“A good real estate market not just helps realtors and the housing market, but it really puts money into the local economy as well–new furnishings, new appliances,” Sipes said.

Sipes says due to the stay at home order virtual tours have become more common and that realty doesn’t stop. She’s thankful Governor Pritzker deemed real estate an essential business.

“We still have buyers that are transferring to the area for jobs,” Sipes said.

The association is hoping as COVID-19 regulations subside, the amount of homes to buy goes up.

Sipes also says she expects home values to go up as many people are taking this time to do home improvements.