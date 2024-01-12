BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter outdoor fun can include sledding, building a snowman or even walking on frozen bodies of water. The Bloomington Police Department encourages people to be cautious about the adventurous activity.

The City of Bloomington does have an ordinance restricting people from walking on public bodies of water when frozen.

However, if you find yourself on a private frozen body of water, be mindful of the thickness of the ice and how long the water has been frozen. It’s best not to go alone. Public Information Office Bryce Janssen said if you see someone fall into a frozen body of water immediately call 911.

“If you see somebody fall in a frozen body of water, do not just jump in and try to get them out. Call 911 immediately,” he said.

“There’s ice rescue teams all over the place. Get somebody, get the professionals headed out that way. At least that way they know where you’re at. That’s another good reason to not go out on the ice alone.”