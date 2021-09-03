Police confirm one person dead after shooting on Wayne Street

UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) — Peoria Police confirm one person is dead after a shooting near Wayne and Jefferson street Friday.

According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, police responded to a shot spotter in the area at approximately 8:08 p.m. Police located a male victim down in a grassy area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Peoria County coroner will release the cause of death after the autopsy.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. No Suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – There’s a heavy police presence in the area near the In-N-Out Grocery & Liquor Store on NE Jefferson St.

Wayne St. and NE Adams St. have both been blocked off with crime scene tape as the Peoria Police Department investigates the area. Advanced Medical Transport is also on scene.

WMBD News has a crew on scene gathering more information.

