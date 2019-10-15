First responders honor those lost in the line of duty

PEORIA, Ill. — Firefighters from across the state are paying tribute to their fallen brothers and sisters.

Tuesday, both first responders and community members came together for the Peoria Fallen Firefighters Memorial. Current and past firefighters honored the men and women who died protecting Peorians.

The city’s fire chief says no matter where you live, their mission is the same.

“When you see the different things that the men and women go through, you know, we work really, really hard,” said Fire Chief Ed Olehy. “We train really, really hard to make sure that they get home safely. Our motto is, everybody goes home safe.”

At the ceremony, they read the names of nearly a dozen firefighters who died on duty.