First responders remembered at memorial in Miller Park Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Bloomington Fire Department participated in a 9/11 service at Miller Park Saturday.

The memorial was hosted at the Fireman’s Memorial in the park.

Speakers reflected on the sacrifices first responders in New York City made 20 years ago Saturday.

The memorial included a flyover, a flag folding ceremony, and a rifle salute from the American Legion Honor Guard.

Bloomington Fire Chief Eric West said he was happy to see so many community members come out and show support and added, September 11 is a day he will never forget.

“It makes you look back and reflect, I was actually on duty the day this occurred and so the memory is still there, to reflect back on the thoughts and memories that I have of what happened and what I was thinking back then,” said Fire Chief West.

He said the fire departments tries to do something special on 9-11 every year, this year it was extra important for the 20th anniversary.