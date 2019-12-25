First responders sacrifice their holiday to keep the community safe

PEORIA, Ill — We hope you all are enjoying the day with family and free time, but not everyone can do that.

First responders are working hard to keep us safe this Christmas.

Police officers, medics and firefighters are a few of the people who are spending their Christmas on the clock.

Battalion Chief, Steve Rada says working the holiday is just another good opportunity to serve neighbors.

“There is some sacrifice on our personnel you know as far as the family goes but at the end of the day it’s well worth it to be able to serve the citizens of Peoria and give them the service they deserve,” said Rada.

The fire department wishes everyone the best and reminds you they are here to assist in any way shape or form.